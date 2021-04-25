STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

HRF, CPI condemn TS for banning 16 outfits

The CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said that it was a breach of the Constitutional Right to Freedom of Speech.

Published: 25th April 2021 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPI flag used for representational purpose (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Human Rights Forum (HRF), Civil Liberties Committee (CLC) - Telangana, and Communist Party of India (CPI) have strongly condemned the Telangana State government for declaring 16 organisations as unlawful associations for a period of one year and demanded that the GO in question be revoked.HRF’s TS and AP coordination committee members S Jeevan Kumar and VS Krishna said that invoking the Telangana Public Security Act, 1992, to declare 16 organisations as unlawful associations was a political instrument disguised in the form of law.

“What it seeks to make unlawful is not violence - which has been proscribed ever since the birth of the State in history - but politics and social activism that is not palatable to the ruling dispensation. Such an approach impinges upon the fundamental freedom and is unacceptable in a democracy. HRF sincerely hopes that better sense will prevail with the Telangana government and the notification will be revoked forthwith,” they said.

CLC -Telangana president, Prof Gaddam Laxman said that the CLC never had the agenda to implement Maoists’ agenda and added, “The State government should inform us where these  organisations have gone wrong and whether they have taken up any illegal activities. We have been working for more than five decades in a democratic fashion. Is it illegal to demand the State to rule as per the established law?”

The CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said that it was a breach of the Constitutional Right to Freedom of Speech. “During the Telangana movement for separate Statehood, CM KCR had claimed that he would like to be the president of CLC and now, has banned the same organisation, after coming into power. At a time when the Maoist party was indicating that they were ready for talks, banning some organisations accusing them of having nexus with Maoists was meaningless,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Human Rights Forum CPI Telangana government
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp