Notification to create two new mandals issued

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Saturday issued final notification to create two more mandals. New Revenue Mandal Mohammadabad will be formed from the existing Gandeed Mandal in Mahbubnagar Revenue Division in Mahbubnagar district.

The villages to be included in the Mohammadabad mandal from Gandeed mandal are Mohammadabad, Sangaiapply, Annareddypally, Mukarlabad, Lingaipally, Mangampet, Choudarpally, Gadiryal, Nancherla and Julapally. Meanwhile, Chowdapur mandal will be created from the existing Kulkacherla Mandal in Vikarabad district and Nawabpet Mandal in Mahabubnagar district.

The villages to be included in Chowdapur mandal are Chowdapur, Mandipal, Veerapur, Vittalapur, Makta Venkatapur, Adavi Venkatapur and Lingampally from Kulkacherla mandal and Kothapally, Purusampally, Malkapur, Marikal, Kanman kalva, Mogillapally and Chakalpally villages from Nawabpet mandal.