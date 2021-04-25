STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Rs 15,000 for cremating Covid victims

In the meantime, the relatives of deceased Covid-19 patients are forced to pay at least Rs 15,000 to cremate their dear ones. 

Published: 25th April 2021 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan health workers carry a coffin carrying remains of a COVID -19 victim to a cremation furnace as relatives watch from a distance in Colombo.

Health workers carry a coffin carrying remains of a COVID -19 victim to a cremation furnace as relatives watch from a distance. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Despite being forced to run from pillar to post while their dear ones undergo treatment, the relatives of deceased Covid-19 patients are forced to face several hardships before they can finally lay to rest the family member.  While the number of people getting admitted to government and private hospitals in Karimnagar is on the rise, the district has also started witnessing more patients succumbing to the virus. In the meantime, the relatives of deceased Covid-19 patients are forced to pay at least Rs 15,000 to cremate their dear ones. 

Though nodal officers from various government hospitals, district Medical and Health Department and Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) have been appointed to monitor the cremation process, the situation continues to remain the same as there are only four officially-approved agencies in the district which can perform the last rites of people who die due to Covid.

Gali Rajanarsimham, an executive of one of these agencies, confirmed to Express that they are charging Rs 15,000 for cremating each Covid victim. He also mentioned that they perform the final rites of these persons on the bans of Manair Vagu.Responding to this, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rold told Express that the MCK will soon resume conducting funerals of Covid-19 victims free of cost.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid deaths Covid victims COVID-19
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp