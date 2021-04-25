Rs 15,000 for cremating Covid victims

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Despite being forced to run from pillar to post while their dear ones undergo treatment, the relatives of deceased Covid-19 patients are forced to face several hardships before they can finally lay to rest the family member. While the number of people getting admitted to government and private hospitals in Karimnagar is on the rise, the district has also started witnessing more patients succumbing to the virus. In the meantime, the relatives of deceased Covid-19 patients are forced to pay at least Rs 15,000 to cremate their dear ones.

Though nodal officers from various government hospitals, district Medical and Health Department and Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) have been appointed to monitor the cremation process, the situation continues to remain the same as there are only four officially-approved agencies in the district which can perform the last rites of people who die due to Covid.

Gali Rajanarsimham, an executive of one of these agencies, confirmed to Express that they are charging Rs 15,000 for cremating each Covid victim. He also mentioned that they perform the final rites of these persons on the bans of Manair Vagu.Responding to this, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rold told Express that the MCK will soon resume conducting funerals of Covid-19 victims free of cost.