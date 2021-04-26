STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Chilkur Balaji temple holds Gajavahana Seva ritual

Gajavahana Seva was organised on the fourth day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams at Chilkur Balaji temple on Sunday.

Published: 26th April 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Gajavahana Seva was organised on the fourth day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams at Chilkur Balaji temple on Sunday. Rituals were performed in ekantam in traditional manner. Lord Venkateswara Swamy and his two consorts — Sridevi and Bhudevi — were adorned with ornaments and flowers.

Explaining the significance of Gajavahana Seva, which is an enactment of Gajendra Moksham, temple head priest CS Rangarajan said, eons ago, Lord Vishnu had saved his devotee Gajendra, who was caught in the jaws of a crocodile.  

“Today, we are all in the same predicament as Gajendra and here the crocodile is Covid pandemic. Like the Lord Balaji saved Gajendra, he will definitely will save us all and only thing we have to do is pray to him sincerely,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chilkur Balaji temple Gajavahana Seva
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp