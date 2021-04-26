Chilkur Balaji temple holds Gajavahana Seva ritual

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Gajavahana Seva was organised on the fourth day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams at Chilkur Balaji temple on Sunday. Rituals were performed in ekantam in traditional manner. Lord Venkateswara Swamy and his two consorts — Sridevi and Bhudevi — were adorned with ornaments and flowers.

Explaining the significance of Gajavahana Seva, which is an enactment of Gajendra Moksham, temple head priest CS Rangarajan said, eons ago, Lord Vishnu had saved his devotee Gajendra, who was caught in the jaws of a crocodile.

“Today, we are all in the same predicament as Gajendra and here the crocodile is Covid pandemic. Like the Lord Balaji saved Gajendra, he will definitely will save us all and only thing we have to do is pray to him sincerely,” he said.