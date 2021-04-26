STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mental health of patients a cause for concern in Telangana

A study by docs at Gandhi Medical College says 5% of patients suffer from depression.

Published: 26th April 2021

People wait to get tested for Covid-19 at the Musheerabad PHC in Hyderabad, on Sunday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A study conducted by the doctors of Department of Psychiatry in Gandhi Medical College has highlighted the need for addressing not just physical but also mental health issues of Covid-19 patients who undergo hospitalisation.Findings of the study named ‘A cross-sectional study of psychological distress in patients hospitalised for Covid-19’ were reported just this week in the journal Archives of Mental Health, according to which five per cent of the hospitalised patients, who were part of the study, were found to be suffering from depression and three per cent from anxiety disorder. While 22 per cent patients displayed distress, around 13 per cent displayed mild distress and nine per cent moderate distress.

While the prevalence of depression was found to be only 5 per cent, it is expected that the figures can be as high as 40 per cent, as per studies done elsewhere in the world, point out researchers.The study by the doctors from Gandhi Medical College was conducted last year when the hospital was  admitting Covid patients withe even mild and moderate symptoms, unlike present circumstances, as only patients with severe symptoms were being hospitalised. Also, there was no restriction on the use of mobile phones by the patients, enabling them to keep in touch with their family and friends, which must have helped them in keeping the stress levels low.

They, however, pointed out that patients having a past history of mental illness and test positive for Covid-19 have been found to be significantly associated with anxiety and depression. The doctors mention: “A clear admission/discharge policy, clear communication and allaying the patients’ concerns, a regular supply of basic necessities, and providing timely mental support could go a long way in mitigating distress.”

