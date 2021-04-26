STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

NGO performs last rites of Covid victims as toll rises in Telangana

The NGO arranges ambulances with a driver and a person to handle the cremation process. 

Published: 26th April 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Ambulances transporting bodies of COVID-19 victims. (Photo | Express)

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The job of handling and cremating the bodies of those who died of Covid-19 is especially challenging because there is a risk of the people handling the bodies to get infected. In spite to this, few people are volunteering for this job so that they can help the families of the deceased by giving the deceased a decent burial. Srinivas Bellam, a member of the NGO ‘Feed the Needy,’ has  been doing his bit to help these families. The NGO arranges ambulances with a driver and a person to handle the cremation process. 

Members of ‘Feed the Needy’ take the body of a Covid
patient to perform the last rites

Bellam says, “We started this service after one of my friend’s mother succumbed to Covid-19 and the family was charged Rs 40,000 for the cremation. We ourselves then decided to provide cremation services. We began the initiative in June last year and continued it till December 2020. After taking a break, we restarted the services in April as the cases began rising.”

The group charges Rs 15,000 for each cremation, much less than the Rs 40,000 that what many charge. “Sometimes, if the families cannot afford to spare the money, we bear their expenses. We feel that this service is the need of the hour. We send two persons to help in cremation works, and they take all precautions when they are close to the body. We have carried out nearly 200 cremations till date,” Bellam says.Zeeshan, another member of the NGO who handles the bodies before their cremation, says in spite of being in close proximity to the bodies, he is not scared of being infected. 

“I feel that when a family cannot take the responsibility of cremating someone, it is our duty to do so. Sometimes we have to be firm too, when kin of the deceased want to touch the bodies. I only permit them to view the face and then ask them to move away.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Srinivas Bellam Feed the Needy
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp