Recruit medical staff for TIMS, Kishan Reddy tells State

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy asked the State government on Sunday to recruit medical staff in the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), as specified in the GO to establish the medical facility.

Speaking during his second-day inspection of State-run medical facilities, Kishan Reddy stressed on the need for the expansion of TIMS by setting up another set of ICU and general wards. He suggested the State government to utilise he funds from disaster management resources.

Stating that there is no shortage of ventilators, oxygen, Remdesivir in TIMS, Kishan Reddy said that out of the 200 beds with ventilators that were installed with the support from the PM Cares fund, 100 beds are lying unoccupied. He said that he would ensure speedy delivery of N95 masks and equipment of for oxygen production. Later in the day, Reddy visited the ESI Hospital in Sanath Nagar, and interacted with the medical staff and patients.

Eliciting that 12 oxygen-producing companies are working 24x7, he said, 360 metric tonnes of oxygen are being transported to Telangana from neighbouring States and countries.Pointing out that some Covid-19 patients are roaming around without wearing a face mask, Reddy urged them not to do so. He further requested the citizens to get tested for Covid-19 if they develop symptoms.