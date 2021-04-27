STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP will expose Telangana minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar's corruption: Daggubati Purandeswari

She alleged that Ajay Kumar was obstructing various development works such as the construction of a government medical college in Khammam.

BJP National General Secretary Daggubati Purandeswari speaking to media person in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari said if the saffron party wins the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, it would bring out all irregularities being committed by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

On Monday, she visited several divisions in KMC and interacted with the voters and said major share of the development work in Khammam was being carried out using Central funds, but the ruling party was not revealing the facts to people. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,the country is developing like never before and people are getting equal opportunities, she added.

She alleged that Ajay Kumar was obstructing various development works such as the construction of a government medical college in Khammam. Due to this attitude of the Minister, no varsity had not come up in the district, she added.

The BJP leader alleged that the Minister was giving top priority to works where he would get commission. She also alleged that the quality of works was substandard as the Minister was handing out contracts only to who were known to him, leading to a loot of funds.

