Centre's schemes led to development of Warangal: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said it was the Union government that decided to develop Warangal under the Smart Cities Mission, HRIDAY and AMRUT.

Published: 27th April 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Union MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy speaks during a BJP roadshow in Warangal

Union MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy speaks during a BJP roadshow in Warangal. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Lambasting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for constantly claiming credit for the developmental and welfare schemes implemented in Telangana by the Central government, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said it was the Union government that decided to develop Warangal under the Smart Cities Mission, Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY), and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). 

"However, the State government is reluctant to release its share of funds, as a result of which several developmental programmes are moving at a snail’s pace. Though the Centre has already released Rs 120 crore for the PMSSY Hospital being built on the premises of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), the State is yet to sanction its share of Rs 30 crore. In that case, when will we open the super-speciality hospital," Kishan asked.

On Monday, the Union Minister took part in various programmes organised by saffron party, ahead of the elections to Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC). After releasing the party's poll manifesto, Kishan stated that the BJP has prepared a 50-year master plan to ensure the comprehensive development of Warangal.

Assuring to turn Warangal into a flood-free city and a tourism hub, and develop all roads within a fortnight, Kishan said that the BJP will, soon after coming to power, pay compensation to those who lost their houses and lands due to road widening works.

Later in the day, Kishan took part in a roadshow organised as part of the BJP’s poll campaigns in the city. Speaking on the occasion, Kishan asked as to why KCR did not visit Warangal during or after the floods.

He also slammed the TRS supremo for not releasing Rs 300 crore that the latter had allotted for development works. Stating that the Centre will functionalise the Mamnoor airport in Warangal, the Minister slammed the State government for delaying the same by not providing lands. 

