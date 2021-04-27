COVID fear: Man carries wife's body on shoulder to burial ground in Telangana's Kamareddy
The deceased woman, Nagalaxmi and her husband Swami used to live near the railway station and used to beg for a living.
Published: 27th April 2021 08:33 AM | Last Updated: 27th April 2021 08:33 AM | A+A A-
KAMAREDDY: In a heart-wrenching incident, a beggar carried his wife’s body on his shoulder for 3 km to reach the burial ground in Kamareddy town on Sunday. The deceased woman, Nagalaxmi and her husband Swami used to live near the railway station and used to beg for a living. Nagalaxmi, who was not well for sometime died on Monday.
Though the Railway police gave Rs 2,500 to Swami to perform the final rites, he could neither get an auto nor a private vehicle to take his wife's body to the graveyard because people suspected that Nagalaxmi died of COVID-19.
After waiting for several hours, he carried her body on his shoulder to the burial ground, where he performed her last rites. A video clip of the incident, recorded on CCTV cameras installed along the path, has gone viral on social media.