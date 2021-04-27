COVID fear: Man carries wife's body on shoulder to burial ground in Telangana's Kamareddy

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: In a heart-wrenching incident, a beggar carried his wife’s body on his shoulder for 3 km to reach the burial ground in Kamareddy town on Sunday. The deceased woman, Nagalaxmi and her husband Swami used to live near the railway station and used to beg for a living. Nagalaxmi, who was not well for sometime died on Monday.

Though the Railway police gave Rs 2,500 to Swami to perform the final rites, he could neither get an auto nor a private vehicle to take his wife's body to the graveyard because people suspected that Nagalaxmi died of COVID-19.

After waiting for several hours, he carried her body on his shoulder to the burial ground, where he performed her last rites. A video clip of the incident, recorded on CCTV cameras installed along the path, has gone viral on social media.