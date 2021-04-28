75-year-old resists rape, chopped to pieces

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a shocking incident, a 53-year-old man tried to rape a 75-year-old homeless woman and when she raised an alarm, he killed her, in Karepalli mandal headquarters of Khammam district. The accused decapitated the woman and chopped off her limbs. He packed her trunk in a bag and dumped it on the tracks between Dornakal and Garla railway stations. He told his friend, who helped him in dumping the body, that it was a wild boar. He then took the head and limbs to a forest area and burnt them.

The deceased woman has been identified as Azmeera Nazi, resident of Bhajya tanda. She used to live alone and went door to door begging for food. The suspect, Upender had noticed this, and on Sunday, he invited her into his house and tried to rape her. When she resisted, he killed her.

Azmeera is survived by three sons — Azmeer Sudhakar, Ramesh, Suresh and a daughter. Her sons demanded stringent action against Upender. The incident came into light, after Upender’s friend admitted to the police that they dumped a wild boar near the railway tracks. A murder case had been registered against Aderla Upender, resident of SC Colony. Police CI Srinivas said Upender was absconding and search was on for him. Khammam Rural ACP Venkata Reddy visited the spot and inquired about the incident.