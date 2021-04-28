Telangana High Court to close from May 3 to 31

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court will be closed for summer vacation from May 3 to 31. However, vacation courts will work on May 6, 13, 20 and 27. During the first half of the vacation up to May 17, cases can be filed for division bench and single bench on May 4 and May 11 and the court will function on May 6 and 13. During the second half of the vacation, cases can be filed for division and single benches on May 18 and May 25 and the courts will function on May 20 and 27.

Vacation judges for first half for division bench are Justice Ghandikota Sri Devi and Justice A Abhishek Reddy. For single bench, the judge is Justice T Vinod Kumar. For the second half, bench will have Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy.