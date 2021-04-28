STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court to close from May 3 to 31

The Telangana High Court will be closed for summer vacation from May 3 to 31. However, vacation courts will work on May 6, 13, 20 and 27.

Published: 28th April 2021 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court will be closed for summer vacation from May 3 to 31. However, vacation courts will work on May 6, 13, 20 and 27. During the first half of the vacation up to May 17, cases can be filed for division bench and single bench on May 4 and May 11 and the court will function on May 6 and 13. During the second half of the vacation, cases can be filed for division and single benches on May 18 and May 25 and the courts will function on May 20 and 27.

Vacation judges for first half for division bench are Justice Ghandikota Sri Devi and Justice A Abhishek Reddy. For single bench, the judge is Justice T Vinod Kumar. For the second half, bench will have Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp