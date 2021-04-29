STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Delayed hospital admission causing Covid deaths to spiral in Telangana

Meanwhile, senior health officials urged people with moderate to mild symptoms to avoid rushing to hospitals. 

Published: 29th April 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

COVID death

Healthcare workers carrying the body of a COVID victim (Photo | PTI)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An increasing number of Covid-19 deaths in the State are primarily due to the lack of timely medical help. Doctors across several government hospitals, however, argue that patients are either reaching hospitals very late or are dead on arrival.

“We had a patient who was just 29 years old. He was admitted after a great delay as he was searching for a bed with Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) facility for three days. He did get the bed finally but despite three days of treatment he passed away,” a doctor from Nizamabad Government Hospital said. 
The patient had no co-morbidities and died merely because oxygen beds were not available anywhere. In several rural areas, patients are breathing their last on arrival. 

“This is happening both due to shortage of beds and lack of awareness among patients’ families. Many are also intimidated by the costs involved because even basic ambulances are charging hefty sums,” added another doctor.

In TIMS as well, the situation is the same. “Oxygen and ICU beds are scarce. We had a patient who was sent away from nine to 11 hospitals before the ambulance got him to TIMS. His oxygen was 60% forcing us to directly send him to the ICU. Ideally, a 47-year-old patient like him could have just been put on oxygen support and discharged early but the delay made his chances of recovery tenuous,” said a doctor. 

As on Wednesday 8 pm, around 775 ICU beds and 2,987 oxygen beds were available in the government hospitals across Telangana. However, 100 of these ICU beds are in Osmania General Hospital which is only treating suspected Covid-19 patients. The rest of the beds are primarily in districts. In Hyderabad, only 51 ICU beds were available at 8 pm. 

Meanwhile, senior health officials urged people with moderate to mild symptoms to avoid rushing to hospitals. “What we are seeing is that patients are coming to hospitals are in the last stage of infection. If your oxygen saturation is falling and you are an individual with co-morbidities, go to a hospital at the earliest,” Dr Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana COVID 19 Coronavirus Covid death
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp