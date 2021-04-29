Telangana politicos use liquor and cash to lure voters

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: While the officials concerned are putting in place all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of elections to Siddipet municipality, scheduled to be held on April 30, candidates and workers of major political parties have started making desperate efforts to appease voters, after curtains came down on the campaigning on Tuesday.

According to sources, just like any other elections, money and liquor are the two major tools that the candidates are using in Siddipet as well to purchase votes.

It may be mentioned here that there are 43 wards in the town and the situation is reportedly the same in most wards. Meanwhile, Express learnt that even Independent candidates are spending a lot of money in their respective wards to ensure victory.

According to sources, some candidates have spent around Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore so far. Finance Minister T Harish Rao is confident that the party would win all wards in the town with a thumping majority. While TRS is contesting in all 43 wards, BJP is contesting from 40 and Congress 38 wards