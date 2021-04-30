COVID-19 second wave: Telangana government extends night curfew till May 8

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has extended the night curfew in force in the state to 5 am on May 8.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued an order to this effect on Friday.

The government took the decision after the High Court asked it to spell out what it intended to do as night curfew was coming to an end by 5 am on May 1.

The government imposed the night curfew on April 20 for a period of 10 days, exempting hospitals, pharmacies and medical diagnostic laboratories from its purview.

The Telangana High Court, which took up a case relating to measures on COVID-19 control in the morning, expressed displeasure once again with the government for not taking a decision on extension of curfew and other measures necessary to curb the spread of the virus.

The court, adjourning the case to the afternoon, asked the government to arrive at a decision.