COVID-19 second wave: Telangana government extends night curfew till May 8

The government took the decision after the High Court asked it to spell out what it intended to do as night curfew was coming to an end by 5 am on May 1

Published: 30th April 2021 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

A woman holds on to two children as they wait their turn to get tested for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

A woman holds on to two children as they wait their turn to get tested for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo| AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has extended the night curfew in force in the state to 5 am on May 8.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued an order to this effect on Friday.

The government imposed the night curfew on April 20 for a period of 10 days, exempting hospitals, pharmacies and medical diagnostic laboratories from its purview.

The Telangana High Court, which took up a case relating to measures on COVID-19 control in the morning, expressed displeasure once again with the government for not taking a decision on extension of curfew and other measures necessary to curb the spread of the virus.

The court, adjourning the case to the afternoon, asked the government to arrive at a decision.

