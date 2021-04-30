STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Drivers rue dearth of support from Ola, Uber

Last year was already a bumpy ride for scores of drivers in the city, with skyrocketing fuel prices and decreasing work demand due to the pandemic.

Published: 30th April 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second Covid-19 wave, which has resulted in subdued commuter movement in the city, has come back to haunt thousands of auto, cab, and bike drivers working for appbased cab aggregators like Ola and Uber. The Telangana State Taxi and Drivers Joint Action Committee, along with many other associations, have put out their demands asking cab service companies and the State Transport Department to provide Covid relief for drivers. The association claims that if their demands are not met, they will boycott these apps as a mark of protest on May Day. Last year was already a bumpy ride for scores of drivers in the city, with skyrocketing fuel prices and decreasing work demand due to the pandemic.

The new wave has only added to their woes. “As soon as the lockdown was imposed in 2020, we were left without any work for almost two months. Even when Unlock started, there was no demand at all with IT companies working from home and schools and colleges remaining shut. Many of our drivers had to sell their vehicles during this time as they could not pay their EMIs. I had little hope that this nightmare would be over. I used up all my savings to pay the EMI for my car and just when the business had started to pick up a few months ago, it all came crumbling down with this second wave. Now, my savings are exhausted and there is no work. I fear for the survival of my family,” said M Ashim (name changed), who has been working as a cab driver for the last 10 years.Speaking to Express, many other drivers across various platforms lamented that many have been forcedto leave the profession and head back to their native villages, or do multiple odd jobs to feed their families.

‘Govt, cab service providers must provide Covid relief’

Shaik Salauddin, chairman of the Telangana State Taxi and Drivers Joint Action Committee, said that at this time of crisis cab service providers and the State government should come forward to provide help to thousands of drivers left in the lurch. The JAC has demanded that companies fix the fare to not less than Rs 17-Rs 22 per km and reduce the commission amount from 25 per cent to 5 per cent.

The firms should also allow drivers to withdraw their earnings towards the evening and pay extra for far-off customer pick-ups. He added, “There are around 1 lakh cab and taxi drivers in Hyderabad, of which three have died and 3,096 been infected with Covid so far. However, no health benefits have been given to any of them. So, we demand that the companies bear the hospital expenses of the drivers and provide them with compensation.” Calling for a protest, he said that if the firms do not respond to their demands, all drivers will launch a protest by boycotting the apps on May 1.

Drivers’ JAC calls for protest tomorrow

The Telangana State Taxi and Drivers Joint Action Committee stated that if the demands of drivers are not met, they would boycott app-based cab aggregators as a mark of protest on May 1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Telangana State Taxi and Drivers Joint Action Committe
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp