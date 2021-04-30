Passport services suspended in 14 centres in Telangana owing to surge in COVID cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst the surge in Covid- 19 cases in the State, the Telangana Regional Passport Office on Wednesday announced that it would suspend services in 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) from April 29 to May 14.

Regional Passport Officer Dasari Balaiah said that services in all 14 POPSKs loc a t e d i n Warang a l , Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Medak, Adilabad , Bhongir, Siddipet , Mancherial, Mahabubabad, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy and Medchal wi l l remai n suspended. Meanwhile, services at the five passport service centres - Begumpet, Ameerpet, Tolichowki, Nizamabad and Karimnagar - will continue as usual. Earlier, the Regional Passport Office had reduced the number of online passport slots at Passport Service Centres in the State by 50 per cent.