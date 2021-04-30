Polling underway for Warangal, Khammam Municipal Corporations and five other Municipalities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Polling for Warangal and Khammam Municipal Corporations and five other local bodies of Telangana started on Friday morning on a peaceful note.

Over 11 lakh voters in the seven civic bodies are expected to exercise their franchise. The polling which started at 7 am will continue up to 5 pm. The polling percentage in the first two hours was recorded as 13.37.

Besides, bypolls for vacant wards in Bodhan (18 ward), Nalgonda (26 ward), Gajwel (12 ward) and Parkal (19 ward) is also being held today.

Bodhan recorded highest 23 percent polling in two hours, while Nalgonda recorded the lowest polling percentage of 14.