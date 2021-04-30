STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Polling underway for Warangal, Khammam Municipal Corporations and five other Municipalities

Over 11 lakh voters in the seven civic bodies are expected to exercise their franchise.

Published: 30th April 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, along with his family members, exercised his franchise in Khammam Municipal Corporation at a polling booth on Friday.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, along with his family members, exercised his franchise in Khammam Municipal Corporation at a polling booth on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Polling for Warangal and Khammam Municipal Corporations and five other local bodies of Telangana started on Friday morning on a peaceful note. 

Over 11 lakh voters in the seven civic bodies are expected to exercise their franchise. The polling which started at 7 am will continue up to 5 pm. The polling percentage in the first two hours was recorded as 13.37.

Besides, bypolls for vacant wards in Bodhan (18 ward), Nalgonda (26 ward), Gajwel (12 ward) and Parkal (19 ward) is also being held today.

Bodhan recorded highest 23 percent polling in two hours, while Nalgonda recorded the lowest polling percentage of 14.

Civic body    Poll percentage
Warangal Corporation 11.2%
Khammam Corporation 15.23%
Siddipet Municipality 13.3%
Atchampet Municipality 11%
Jadcherla Municipality 12%
Kothur Municipality 19.22%
Nakrekal Municipality 11.83%

