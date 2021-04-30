TS’ dashboard on bed availability helpful for Maharashtra patients

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Thanks to the Telangana government’s initiative of posting real-time availability of hospital beds in public and private hospitals, even people from neighbouring States such as Maharashtra are thronging medical institutes in the State hoping that they would receive proper treatment here. According to sources, as a result of launching this live bed availability tracking link, several government hospitals in Karimnagar are packed with patients from other districts across the State and border districts in Maharashtra.

On an average, at least one patient hailing from Maharashtra is currently undergoing treatment in every dedicated Covid- 19 hospital in the district. Meanwhile, as a result of various precautionary measures adopted by the district administration, even hospitals in Hyderabad are referring patients to the Government Civil Hospital in Karimnagar, when the former face an acute shortage of oxygen.

As per official sources, around 56 hospitals in Karimnagar are treating Covid patients now, of which two are private medical colleges. Speaking to Express, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of Government Civil Hospital Dr Nelapati Showraiah said: “Currently, the hospital has 280 Covid beds, among which 220 have oxygen line. Of the total 40 ventilators in the hospital, 33 are vacant.” Dr Bangari Swamy, chairperson of Renee Multispeciality Hospital in Karimnagar, said that there are at least a handful of Covid patients, hailing from Chandrapur in Maharashtra, currently undergoing treatment at their hospital.

