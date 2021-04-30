STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TS’ dashboard on bed availability helpful for Maharashtra patients

As per official sources, around 56 hospitals in Karimnagar are treating Covid patients now, of which two are private medical colleges.

Published: 30th April 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Thanks to the Telangana government’s initiative of posting real-time availability of hospital beds in public and private hospitals, even people from neighbouring States such as Maharashtra are thronging medical institutes in the State hoping that they would receive proper treatment here. According to sources, as a result of launching this live bed availability tracking link, several government hospitals in Karimnagar are packed with patients from other districts across the State and border districts in Maharashtra.

On an average, at least one patient hailing from Maharashtra is currently undergoing treatment in every dedicated Covid- 19 hospital in the district. Meanwhile, as a result of various precautionary measures adopted by the district administration, even hospitals in Hyderabad are referring patients to the Government Civil Hospital in Karimnagar, when the former face an acute shortage of oxygen.

As per official sources, around 56 hospitals in Karimnagar are treating Covid patients now, of which two are private medical colleges. Speaking to Express, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of Government Civil Hospital Dr Nelapati Showraiah said: “Currently, the hospital has 280 Covid beds, among which 220 have oxygen line. Of the total 40 ventilators in the hospital, 33 are vacant.” Dr Bangari Swamy, chairperson of Renee Multispeciality Hospital in Karimnagar, said that there are at least a handful of Covid patients, hailing from Chandrapur in Maharashtra, currently undergoing treatment at their hospital.

K’nagar has Maha patient in each hosp

On an average, at least one patient hailing from Maharashtra is currently undergoing treatment in every dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Karimnagar district. As per official sources, around 56 hospitals in Karimnagar are treating Covid patients now

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
real-time availability of hospital beds COVID
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp