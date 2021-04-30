STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Turmeric farmers not paid amid Covid crisis

Turmeric farmers of Nizamabad have not been receiving payments from commission agents at the District Agricultural Market Yard for a while now.

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Turmeric farmers of Nizamabad have not been receiving payments from commission agents at the District Agricultural Market Yard for a while now. Usually, farmers bring their stocks to the Market Yard, and they are bought by purchasers through local commission agents. After receiving the payment, these agents pay the farmers. The entire process takes nearly 15 days. Ever since the second wave of the pandemic hit the country, the purchasers, who are mostly from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, have been struggling to pay the commission agents. Some of them have contracted the disease, while others have their families suffering from Covid-19. With purchasers not paying them, local commission agents can’t pay the farmers. A few agents have informed the Market Yard officials of the matter.

Slow procurement

Meanwhile, the purchasing of turmeric has slowed down in Nizamabad as the Market Yard only functions on alternate days. Many commission agents have also contracted Covid-19, further delaying the process. Market Yard secretary Vijaya Kishore, expressed confidence that they would achieve the procurement target by end of the financial year.

