Pull up your socks: BJP to its Telangana unit

According to sources, BJP leader BL Santosh asked party leaders why they were not displaying the same enthusiasm in other Assembly constituencies as in the case of Huzurabad.

Published: 01st August 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

BJP general secretary BL Santosh at a meeting with the party’s Telangana unit.

BJP general secretary BL Santosh at a meeting with the party’s Telangana unit. (Photo | Express)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Displeased with the functioning of the Telangana party unit, BJP national general secretary (Org) BL Santosh pulled up top State party leaders on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Sources revealed that Santosh warned the leaders, asking them to pull up their socks or forget about the BJP coming to power in Telangana anytime soon. He reportedly cited the instance of West Bengal where BJP failed to capitalise on the opportunity of forming a government. 

Speaking during review meetings held in Hyderabad, Santosh blasted party leaders for erecting banners with their images for self-promotion, rather than that of nationalist icons or national heroes like recent Olympic medal winner Mirabai Chanu. During the meetings which ran till late evening, Santosh expressed his anger with the State leadership for alienating religious minorities such as Muslims and Christians. 

Santosh was in the city to attend the Mahila Morcha’s workshop for media and social in-charges. 
According to sources, he asked party leaders why they were not displaying the same enthusiasm in other Assembly constituencies as in the case of Huzurabad. He advised them not to concentrate their activities in Hyderabad alone and make themselves available in villages too.

