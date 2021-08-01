STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Registration Department cracks the whip on fake document writers, stamp vendors in Telangana

It was found that majority of the document writers had influenced SROs by offering them regular mamools and in return, were getting disputed lands, prohibited lands and government lands registered.

The ACB officials nabbed a sub-registrar officer in Bhadradri in a bribery case.

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials nabbed a sub-registrar officer (SRO) at Bhadradri in a bribery case, Registration Department officials have found a number of fake document writers and stamp vendors at sub-registrar offices and taken action on them. Some writers have obtained fake certificates of law courses and licences from the government.

A number of persons are selling stamps without obtaining any licence from the Stamps and Registration Department. As a result, senior officials of the department have started verifying documents of document writers and stamp vendors at SROs.

It was found that the majority of the document writers who had influenced SROs by offering them regular mamools and in return, were getting disputed lands, prohibited lands and government lands registered. With ACB officials intensifying their probe into SROs for possessing illegal assets, the Registration officials too have taken measures.

For instance, Yadadri SRO Devanand was influenced by document writer V Prabhar to accept a Rs 20,000 bribe. On receiving a tip-off, the investigation agency conducted raids and caught the document writer and the SRO red-handed, and seized the cash which was being used as a bribe. Subsequently, the agency found assets worth Rs 1 crore that were amassed illegally.

“There are specific guidelines for applying to get licenses for stamp vendors and notaries. We noticed that a number of stamp vendors also act as document writers. Apart from the stamp vendors, hundreds of document writers illegally set up their stores at SROs and perform duties,” said an official.

