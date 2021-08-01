STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana minister KT Rama Rao hails state's TS-iPASS policy while courting investors

Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said on Saturday that the reason Telangana had achieved rapid progress in industrialisation was only because of an able leadership and a stable government.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao said the State government had balanced both rural and urban development by encouraging industries and IT as well as agriculture and artisanship.

HYDERABAD: Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said on Saturday, July 31, 2021, that the reason Telangana had achieved rapid progress in industrialisation was only because of able leadership and a stable government. He said the State government had balanced both rural and urban development by encouraging industries and IT on one side and agriculture and artisanship on the other. 

During the inaugural ceremony of Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited’s Quantra Quartz manufacturing facility in Mekaguda, Rangareddy district on Saturday, Rama Rao claimed that the State government’s TS-iPASS single-window approval policy for setting-up industries was unique and not available in any other State.

“With TS-iPASS, you can self-certify that you’re in compliance with the law of the land and we only expect that you submit an application online. We promise to you, by statute, by legislation, all clearances in 15 days,” he told prospective investors who attended the event. 

“You may ask how we are different. If you don’t get approval in 15 days, it will be deemed to be approved by legislation and from day 16, higher-ups in the administration will be fined Rs 1,000 per day, for every single day of delay. This is the kind of revolutionary industrial reform which is not seen anywhere else in India,” he claimed, also pointing out that since November 2015, when the policy was enacted, more than 15,000 companies had set up their units in Telangana, creating 15 lakh jobs.

He also appreciated the Pokarna Group for establishing a state-of-the-art facility of highest standards, setting aside Rs 15-20 crore for setting-up a zero-discharge facility to address pollution in this unit, and having a system in place to reuse water being used in the factory. 

Assuring that the State government would ensure all basic infrastructural facilities like water and electricity and other services of highest quality, he also encouraged the management of Pokarna to establish a textile apparel manufacturing unit in Mekaguda, as they already have a unit operational in Gundlapochampally.

Through the apparel unit, he said thousands of jobs could be created locally. Additionally, he also assured them that the State government was ready to provide skilled workforce and, if needed, train the resources to cater to the human resource demand of the manufacturing units.

