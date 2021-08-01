STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana tribals make biodegradable plates, cups with leaves

Their leaf plates have already become a big hit in both Asifabad and Mancherial districts. The villagers now manufacture about 2,000 to 2,500 plates on a daily basis.

Published: 01st August 2021

Tribal women in Tiryani have started making utensils by weaving leaves.

Tribal women in Tiryani have started making utensils by weaving leaves. (Photo | Express)

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: It is not an unknown fact that tribals in Telangana are still struggling a lot to earn their daily bread. From lack of employment opportunities to the never-ending Maoist-menace, the lives of tribals in northern districts are always filled with hardships. However, they have finally started heaving a sigh of relief after the Tiryani police came to their rescue. 

The personnel, along with some welfare organisations, are focused on encouraging tribal women in Mangi and Gundala villages, Kumrambheem-Asifabad district, to become self-sufficient. As part of these initiatives, the women in these two backward villages have now started manufacturing biodegradable plates and cups using leaves. It may be mentioned here that the mandal is infamous for Maoist menace, and last year, the activists of the banned outfit and security personnel had opened fire at least twice. As a result, the residents of Tiryani are always living in the grip of fear. 

However, thanks to the Tiryani cops and several organisations that have come forward, the residents of these villages are now able to make both ends meet as their leaf plates have started finding many customers. On learning that the tribals do not have enough money to purchase a manufacturing machine, Tiryani SI P Rama Rao contacted the US-based Chirag Foundation and requested for help.

In the meantime, the organisation responded positively and sent required machinery to the cops, who in turn handed them over to the tribals. After they received the machines, the tribals formed a 15-member group and started going around forests in search of leaves that can be turned into plates. Their leaf plates have already become a big hit in both Asifabad and Mancherial districts. The villagers now manufacture about 2,000 to 2,500 plates on a daily basis.

