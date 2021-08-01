STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana's Mid Manair Dam oustees stage protest against KCR government, demand 2BHKs

The convenor of the Mid Manair Oustees Joint Action Committee said if the state's promises remain unfulfilled, people from the 12 submerged villages will contest in the Huzurabad bypolls.

Published: 01st August 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Mid Manair Dam Oustees JAC leaders release black balloons in Vemulawada of Rajanna-Sircilla district on Saturday.

Mid Manair Dam Oustees JAC leaders release black balloons in Vemulawada of Rajanna-Sircilla district on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Mid Manair Dam Oustees Joint Action Committee members expressed their resentment against the State government by staging a protest at Nandi Kaman area in Vemulawada on Saturday. They wore black badges and released black balloons in the air.

“We are not demanding anything new. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to build double bedroom houses at a cost of Rs 5.04 lakh for those who have been displaced. He had also assured of employment, but nothing has materialised so far,” rued Kusa Ravider, convener of Mid Manair Dam Oustees Joint Action Committee. He added, “If the government fails to fulfil our demands, people from 12 submerged villages will contest in the Huzurabad byelection. From each village 10 oustees are ready to contest.”

Around two years ago, a maha padayatra from submerged villages to Sircilla Collectorate was organised by the JAC. An oustee lamented that they had sacrificed their family lands and were displaced, and their source of living was snatched and despite everything, the government was yet to fulfil its promise. The oustees demanded that MLAs Ch Ramesh Babu, Rasamai Balakishan, and Sunke Ravi Shankar should resign.

