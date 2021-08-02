STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1 lakh acres of agricultural land uploaded sans ownership details on Telangana's Dharani portal

With several complaints about the incomplete data pouring in, the Revenue Department officials said that they have taken measures to rectify the discrepancy. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It appears that nearly one lakh acres of agricultural lands have been uploaded on the Dharani portal without their ownership details. The names of the owners of these lands have been marked ‘unknown’. The officials, however, have listed the khata numbers of the plots based on their survey numbers. With several complaints about the incomplete data pouring in, the Revenue Department officials said that they have taken measures to rectify the discrepancy. Senior officials said that the mistake might have been made while uploading the data.

“In erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the Revenue Department officials had taken up the digitisation of land details by creating official portals. Based on the records, the revenue staff collected the details through door-to-door visits before the launching of the Dharani portal. The same data was uploaded. We realise that there are errors and we will sort them out by consulting with the senior officials,” an official said.

To put things into perspective, a farmer, who actually owns 50 guntas in Mahbubnagar, has 50 acres of land according to the data on Dharani portal. In another case, the survey number of a particular parcel of land had ‘unknown’ owners. Armed with the Xerox copies of these errors, owners of such lands made a beeline at their respective tahsildar’s offices.Mandal Revenue Officers claimed that this issue was prevalent in districts other than Medchal-Malkajgiri, Hyderabad and Rangareddy.

