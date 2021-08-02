STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre adopting anti-Telangana stand on sharing of river waters, AP showing 'Dadagiri': KCR

At a public meeting in Nagarjuna Sagar on Monday, the Chief Minister said: "AP has been constructing irrigation projects illegally on the Krishna river."

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting for the first time after the Jal Shakti Ministry issued a gazette notification on July 15 bringing 107 irrigation projects under the jurisdiction of river management boards, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday alleged that the central government adopted an "anti-Telangana stand" on sharing of river waters.

At a public meeting in Nagarjuna Sagar on Monday, the Chief Minister said: "You know that the Centre adopted an anti-Telangana stand. AP has been constructing irrigation projects illegally on the Krishna river." Rao termed AP's attitude as "Dadagiri". He said that he would divert Godavari waters from Palair to Pedda Devula Palli in Nagarjuna Sagar to meet the irrigation requirements of Nagarjuna Sagar ayacut, which is in the Krishna river basin.

The Chief Minister visited Nagarjuna Sagar to thank the people for electing the TRS candidate Nomula Bhagath in the recent bypoll. Rao showered several sops on the segment and informed that as many as 15 lift irrigation schemes would be constructed in the segment.

On the Dalit Bandhu scheme, the Chief Minister said there were 16 lakh to 17 lakh SC families in the state. Of these, around 12 lakh to 13 lakh SC families would get Rs 10 lakh each under the scheme in phases. He said that every year some amount would be allocated in the Budget for Dalit Bandhu.

