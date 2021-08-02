STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Farmers cultivating vegetables in place of paddy, groundnut, reap gold in Telangana's Wanaparthy

Peddamandadi has become a vegetable hub after shifting from paddy. Farmers are set to utilise another 50 acres of land next season.

Published: 02nd August 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

A vegetable garden in Chinnamandadi village of Wanaparthy district.

A vegetable garden in Chinnamandadi village of Wanaparthy district. (Photo | Express)

By Vivek Bhoomi 
Express News Service

WANAPARTHY: The determination of the farmers belonging to Chinnamandadi village in Peddamandadi mandal to shift from paddy and groundnut cultivation to vegetables, has found political and administrative support. With that push, the agricultural landscape of not only this village but also nearby villages is changing for the better, with the horticultural area increasing acre by acre.

It all started before the pandemic, when Surya Chandra Reddy, the sarpanch of Chinnamandadi, led by example and started growing tomatoes, brinjal, broad beans, ivy gourd, tomato, green chilies and leafy vegetables on his farm, to prove that vegetable cultivation is indeed profitable. This motivated the other farmers also to start cultivating vegetables.

In January 2021, with support from Horticulture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and Horticulture Commissioner Venkatram Reddy, a pilot project was initiated in Peddamandadi mandal, where 100 acres were initially targeted for vegetable cultivation. Around 90 per cent subsidy for drip irrigation, 50 per cent for mulching sheets and 80 per cent for four lakh seedlings was provided by the Horticulture Department’s Centre for Excellence at Jeedimeetla to not only 25 farmers from Chinnamandadi, but also to some farmers from Alwal, Peddamandadi, Dodaguntapally, Cheekarichettu Thanda and Mundhari Thanda.

A series of meetings between farmers, regular visits from local horticultural officials, field visits from Mojerla Horticulture College faculty, and trial-and-error of farmers have resulted in around 50 acres producing vegetables in these villages in just six months. In the next phase, another 50 acres will be added.
The ryots are currently selling their produce in santhas (weekly markets) in the district and have also been allotted a separate stall in Wanaparthy’s integrated market by Collector Shaik Yasmeen Basha.

They have also requested the administration to provide them a four-wheeler to transport surplus vegetables to Hyderabad, after meeting local demand. “As we can harvest the present crop till December, we will start planting new seedlings in one more acre in October, so that the second crop will be ready to harvest by February and so on. This way, we will have work throughout the year,” said Mannem, a farmer who has already recovered his investment of Rs 60,000 from his one-acre agricultural land.

“The idea is to inculcate a culture of growing vegetables by first retaining the 50 acres being cultivated, and then adding another 50 acres and more, achieving the goal of transforming this area into a hub for vegetable production,” Chandra Reddy told Express. As most of the vegetables are procured from Ananthapur, Chittoor, Kurnool and Bengaluru, developing some villages close to NH 44, is logistically feasible for vegetable production and transportation, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wanaparthy Telangana Peddamandadi paddy groundnut vegetable Chinnamandadi Horticulture Minister S Niranjan Reddy Horticulture Commissioner Venkatram Reddy Centre for Excellence at Jeedimeetla
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp