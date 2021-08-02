STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Hyderabad belongs to Hindus, not Nawabs: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the reason behind celebrating festivals like Bonalu was to unify Hindus.

Published: 02nd August 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar said during the 1883 plague, soldiers reportedly prayed to the goddess at the Lal Darwaza.

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar said during the 1883 plague, soldiers reportedly prayed to the goddess at the Lal Darwaza. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sparking yet another controversy, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Sunday, August 1, 2021, said Hyderabad was not a heritage city of the Nawabs but that of Hindus, and appealed to the public not to believe in the ‘false narrative’. He was speaking at Lal Darwaza Mahankali temple in the Old City on the occasion of Bonalu festival. 

Addressing the gathering, Sanjay Kumar said that when a plague broke out in 1883, the soldiers prayed to the goddess at the Lal Darwaza, seeking protection from the disease.“Recently, I saw an article in a newspaper stating that Hyderabad belonged to the Nawabs. Does this city belong to Nawabs? There were no Nawabs during that time. The Sanatana Dharma is not a recent one. It is ancient. And therefore, this city belongs to Hindus,” Sanjay Kumar said.

He said that the reason behind celebrating festivals like Bonalu was to unify Hindus. “The real objective of these festivals will be achieved only when Hindus come forward to help each other during troubling times,” he added. Incidentally, former MP and BJP leader Vijayashanti vowed to offer Bangaru Bonam to the goddess, if the BJP came to power in the next elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar Telangana BJP Lal Darwaza Mahankali temple Hyderabad Bonalu festival Bangaru Bonam
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp