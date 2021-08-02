Telangana records 455 Covid-positive cases, 3 deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 455 Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday after testing 83,763 samples for the deadly virus.

The total number of cases under treatment or home isolation are 8,873. According to a media bulletin released by the Office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the number of recoveries registered on Sunday was 648.

The total number of positive cases in the State has reached the 6.45-lakh mark. Among all districts, Greater Hyderabad reported highest number of positive cases at 77, followed by Khammam at 41 and Karimnagar at 35. Three people died of the virus on Sunday.