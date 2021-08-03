STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
108 Telangana teachers ended lives in last two years over unemployment

In April, the Telangana government had announced that teachers and staff of recognised private institutes would get Rs 2,000 and 25 kg of rice per month as aid. But since August, it has been stopped.

school teachers, exams

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 108 teachers in Telangana have killed themselves due to unemployment in the past two years, according to the Telangana Recognised School Management Association. 

On Monday, August 2, 2021, the association members made a representation to Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, demanding the government to continue to provide the aid of Rs 25,000 and 25 kg rice, which was scheduled to be discontinued from August.

“There is a growing tension and panic among teachers community as many schools are not even starting online classes and private schools are shutting down due parents’ unwilling let their children learn through online classes,” said Shekhar Rao, a member of the association.

“The discontinuation of the financial help will further worsen the situation of many teachers, which is why we are urging the State government to resume the process of providing aid until the schools are reopened and situation returns to normal,” he added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

