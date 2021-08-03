6 poachers arrested for killing deer in Telangana's Mancherial district

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a major hunt, the Forest Department officials busted a six-member poachers’ gang and recovered a bike and a knife from their possession, late on Sunday night, August 1, 2021. According to officials, they allegedly killed a sambar deer in Rally Ghadpur forest near Morrigudem village under Luxettipet range in Mancherial district recently.

Luxettipet Forest Range Officer N Swamy said the officials, on Sunday, received a tip-off that some miscreants had killed a sambar deer in the forest area. They immediately swung into action, reached the spot and arrested three persons. During further investigation, the remaining three poachers also landed in official net. The officials have registered a case against all six of them. They were remanded to custody later.