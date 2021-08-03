Jal Shakti Ministry memo: KCR slams Centre's "anti-Telangana stand" and Andhra’s "dadagiri"

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting for the first time to the Jal Shakti Ministry’s gazette notification issued on July 15 regarding irrigation projects, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday, August 2, 2021, alleged that the Central government had adopted an ‘anti-Telangana stand’ on sharing of river waters and that Andhra Pradesh was doing ‘dadagiri.’

The gazette notification brought all the 107 irrigation projects under the jurisdiction of river management boards. Addressing a public meeting in Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency on Monday, the Chief Minister said that due to the inimical disposition of AP, Telangana would face problems pertaining to Krishna basin waters in future. To overcome this problem, Rao announced that Godavari waters from Palair would be diverted to Pedda Devula Palli in Nagarjunasagar to meet the irrigation requirements of Nagarjunasagar ayacut, in Krishna river basin.