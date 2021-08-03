Sarpanch booked for slapping neighbour in Telangana's Mahabubnagar district

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: A case was registered against a woman sarpanch for allegedly slapping another woman with her footwear on July 29 at Jendalu thanda in the district. The sarpanch, Banoth Radha Tara, slapped her neighbour Vijaya with her chappal over a dispute on the boundary walls of their agricultural lands.

Humiliated by the sarpanch, Vijaya and her family tried to attack the former’s family at the field the next day. The feud went on for nearly four days, and as it escalated, the locals informed the police on Monday, August 2, 2021. Maripeda SI P Srinivas Reddy and staffers visited the village and tried to get the two families to talk it out. However, their attempts were in vain and a case was registered under Section 324 IPC.