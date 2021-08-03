Shivalayam near Telangana's heritage-tagged Ramappa temple cries for attention

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

MULUGU: A Shivalayam on the Ramappa bund in Palampet village, built during the Kakatiya period is in a dilapidated state and would crumble down if immediate action is not taken. The villagers have requested the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials to come to its rescue. The temple is barely 500 m from the main Ramappa temple, there is a proper road leading to the ancient structure and the State government had even constructed cottages beside the Shivalayam on the Ramappa bund. The temple is known for its sculptures and elaborate carvings. However, the pillars at the entrance are broken and the sanctum sanctorum is covered with vegetation and is barely visible.

Hundreds of visitors have started pouring into the Ramappa temple after it was awarded the World Heritage tag. Visitors are also going to the boating spot in Ramappa lake and some curious visitors are even visiting the Shivalayam.

Speaking to Express, a senior ASI officer said that the temple was not under the aegis of ASI and was not listed for renovation work. He said that after Ramappa temple received the World Heritage tag, renovation works were proposed for the sub temples. A local archaeologist Aravind Pakide said that there were 10 sub-temples of Lord Shiva surrounding the main Ramappa temple. “We request the ASI officials to protect the temples and take measures to give a makeover to the temples,” he added.

Ramappa temple is about 200 km from Hyderabad. The temple complex was built by Racherla Rudra Reddy during the period of the Kakatiya ruler Ganapati Deva. It was built using sandstone and its construction, which began in 1213 CE, is believed to have continued for over four decades.

UNESCO notes on its website that, “The building features decorated beams and pillars of carved granite and dolerite. The sculptures are of high artistic quality and illustrate regional dance customs.”