STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Shivalayam near Telangana's heritage-tagged Ramappa temple cries for attention

A senior officer of the Archaeological Survey of India said the temple was not under the aegis of ASI and was not listed for renovation work. 

Published: 03rd August 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Ramappa temple, which bagged the World Heritage Site tag on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

A view of the Ramappa temple, which bagged the World Heritage Site tag (File photo)

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

MULUGU: A Shivalayam on the Ramappa bund in Palampet village, built during the Kakatiya period is in a dilapidated state and would crumble down if immediate action is not taken. The villagers have requested the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials to come to its rescue. The temple is barely 500 m from the main Ramappa temple, there is a proper road leading to the ancient structure and the State government had even constructed cottages beside the Shivalayam on the Ramappa bund. The temple is known for its sculptures and elaborate carvings. However, the pillars at the entrance are broken and the sanctum sanctorum is covered with vegetation and is barely visible. 

Hundreds of visitors have started pouring into the Ramappa temple after it was awarded the World Heritage tag. Visitors are also going to the boating spot in Ramappa lake and some curious visitors are even visiting the Shivalayam.

The Shivalayam on the Ramappa bund in Palampet village

Speaking to Express, a senior ASI officer said that the temple was not under the aegis of ASI and was not listed for renovation work. He said that after Ramappa temple received the World Heritage tag, renovation works were proposed for the sub temples. A local archaeologist Aravind Pakide said that there were 10 sub-temples of Lord Shiva surrounding the main Ramappa temple. “We request the ASI officials to protect the temples and take measures to give a makeover to the temples,” he added.

Ramappa temple is about 200 km from Hyderabad. The temple complex was built by Racherla Rudra Reddy during the period of the Kakatiya ruler Ganapati Deva. It was built using sandstone and its construction, which began in 1213 CE, is believed to have continued for over four decades.
UNESCO notes on its website that, “The building features decorated beams and pillars of carved granite and dolerite. The sculptures are of high artistic quality and illustrate regional dance customs.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramappa Temple Telangana Mulugu Ramappa Temple World Heritage site UNESCO Archaeological Survey of India Shivalayam Ramappa temple
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp