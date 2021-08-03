Telangana BJP leader Eatala Rajender undergoes knee surgery, doctors advise rest

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BJP leaders and activists in Huzurabad Assembly constituency are worried over former minister Eatala Rajender’s health condition. The BJP strongman underwent knee surgery in Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, on Monday, August 1, 2021. The doctors have advised him to take rest and not to resume the padayatra immediately.

It may be recalled that the BJP leader had, on May 30, announced a temporary break from his Praja Deevena Yatra after he fell ill while on the 12th day of the yatra. Doctors who checked his condition had found that Rajender was suffering from high sugar levels, apart from varied blood pressure. The yatra, which started on July 19, saw Rajender cover 222 km spread over 70 villages, in 11 days.

Meanwhile, Rajender taking a break has caused a dip in the political mercury levels in Huzurabad. As a result, his followers and supporters are focused on performing special pujas for his speedy recovery. When Express spoke to one of his close associates, he said that the doctors, after finding high sugar levels in his blood, also noticed blisters on his palms.

After multiple health checkups, they decided to perform knee surgery on the leader. Even after recovery, Rajender won’t be able to resume the padayatra immediately, sources said. Meanwhile, the TRS leaders have also slowed down their campaign in the segment.