Telangana CM thanks Nagarjunasagar for victory with sops  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited Nagarjunasagar constituency on Monday, August 2, 2021 to thank the people for electing the TRS candidate Nomula Bhagath in the recent bypoll. Rao showered several sops on the segment and informed that as many as 15 lift irrigation schemes would be constructed in the segment.

While listing out various development programmes launched by the TRS government in the last seven years, Rao said that the forthcoming Dalit Bandhu scheme too would be implemented across the State. He said there were 16-17 lakh SC families in the State, of whom around 12-13 lakh families would get Rs 10 lakh each, in phases, under the scheme. Every year, some amount would be allocated in the Budget for Dalit Bandhu, Rao said. He added that after the announcement of Dalit Bandhu, opposition leaders’ BP (blood pressure) has shot up.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses a meeting at Halia in Nalgonda

Medical colleges to be set up in every district

The Chief Minister said the government was focusing on creating medical infrastructure post the Covid-19 pandemic. “We will set up one medical college each, with a 500-bed hospital, in all the 33 districts. Besides, four super-speciality hospitals will come up in Hyderabad,” he said, and sanctioned an additional lift irrigation scheme at Gurrampodu in the segment.

All the 15 lift irrigation schemes (LIS) sanctioned in the segment would be completed in the next one-and-a-half years, he declared. Accordingly, the Irrigation Department issued GOs later in the day, according administrative sanction for Thopucherla LIS, Veerlapalem-2 LIS, Aitipamula LIS and for construction of a pumping station on the foreshore of Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir near Nellikal. The estimated value of these works is `807.94 crore.

OTHER MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS

Pattas to be given to people within one month for irrigation quarters in Nandikonda

Staffers to be allotted to degree college

Rs 15 crore each sanctioned for Nandikonda and Halia municipalities

Rs 150 crore to be spent for the development of Nagarjuna Sagar

Podu land issue to be resolved soon