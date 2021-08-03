STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana CM thanks Nagarjunasagar for victory with sops  

While listing out various development programmes launched by the TRS government in the last seven years, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao said the Dalit Bandhu scheme would be implemented across the State. 

Published: 03rd August 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited Nagarjunasagar constituency on Monday, August 2, 2021 to thank the people for electing the TRS candidate Nomula Bhagath in the recent bypoll. Rao showered several sops on the segment and informed that as many as 15 lift irrigation schemes would be constructed in the segment.

While listing out various development programmes launched by the TRS government in the last seven years, Rao said that the forthcoming Dalit Bandhu scheme too would be implemented across the State. He said there were 16-17 lakh SC families in the State, of whom around 12-13 lakh families would get Rs 10 lakh each, in phases, under the scheme. Every year, some amount would be allocated in the Budget for Dalit Bandhu, Rao said. He added that after the announcement of Dalit Bandhu, opposition leaders’ BP (blood pressure) has shot up.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses a meeting at Halia in Nalgonda

Medical colleges to be set up in every district 
The Chief Minister said the government was focusing on creating medical infrastructure post the Covid-19 pandemic. “We will set up one medical college each, with a 500-bed hospital, in all the 33 districts. Besides, four super-speciality hospitals will come up in Hyderabad,” he said, and sanctioned an additional lift irrigation scheme at Gurrampodu in the segment.

All the 15 lift irrigation schemes (LIS) sanctioned in the segment would be completed in the next one-and-a-half years, he declared. Accordingly, the Irrigation Department issued GOs later in the day, according administrative sanction for Thopucherla LIS, Veerlapalem-2 LIS, Aitipamula LIS and for construction of a pumping station on the foreshore of Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir near Nellikal. The estimated value of these works is `807.94 crore.

OTHER MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS
Pattas to be given to people within one month for irrigation quarters in Nandikonda
Staffers to be allotted to degree college
Rs 15 crore each sanctioned for Nandikonda and Halia municipalities
Rs 150 crore to be spent for the development of Nagarjuna Sagar
Podu land issue to be resolved soon

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Nagarjunasagar bypoll byelection Nomula Bhagath TRS Dalit Bandhu scheme
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp