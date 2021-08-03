STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana to experience normal Southwest monsoon in August

There is a possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places in Telangana this week.

Published: 03rd August 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of rain.

Representational image of rain. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Southwest monsoon which has been very active in June and July is likely to be normal in August, which is usually a peak month for rains in the State. As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast, rainfall is most likely to be normal or above normal in southern Telangana, while it is very likely to be normal in many parts of north Telangana, and below normal conditions are likely to occur in some parts of the northeast districts of State.

The IMD officials said the latest global model forecasts indicate that the prevailing neutral ENSO conditions are likely to continue over the equatorial Pacific Ocean. However, sea surface temperatures over the central and east equatorial Pacific Ocean are showing cooling tendency and there is an increased possibility of re-emergence of the La Nina condition at the end of the monsoon season or thereafter, officials said.

Meanwhile, monsoon has become weak over the State as low-level westerlies are prevailing. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places in Telangana this week. 
On the other hand, the Southwest monsoon has been benevolent to Telangana in the first half of the season with the entire State recording excess rainfall.

According to IMD, the State has received rainfall of 562.4 mm against normal rainfall of 377.6 mm between June 1 and August 1. Compared to June, July has received maximum rainfall. June recorded an actual rainfall of 195.7 mm, and July had 366.1 mm.

All 33 districts have witnessed surplus rainfall during this period and no part in the State reported deficient rainfall. Among all districts, Nirmal has recorded the highest rainfall of 961.7 mm against normal rainfall of 479.9 mm, while Nagarkurnool had the lowest rainfall of 270.1 mm in June and July. Both Hyderabad and Rangareddy have received rainfall of 442.9 mm and 365.5 mm, respectively.

During the 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 7.8 mm was recorded at Utnur in Adilabad, the maximum temperature of 34.9 degree Celsius was recorded at Ravinoothala in Khammam and the lowest minimum temperature of 20.4 degree Celsius was reported at Devarayamjal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

22 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar Project lifted
Nagarjuna Sagar Project received huge inflows at the rate of 3,13,962 cusecs as of 6 pm on Monday. The officials lifted 22 crest gates of the project and released 3,13,962 cusecs of water. Meanwhile, the outflows from Srisailam were at the rate of 4,36,152 cusecs. The outflows from Almatti and Narayanpur were reduced to two lakh cusecs and 1,56,640 cusecs respectively. Right from Almatti in Karnataka to Pulichintala in Andhra Pradesh, gates of all the irrigation projects have been lifted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana southwest monsoon Telangana weather forecast India Meteorological Department IMD La Nina condition ENSO condition August weather forecast Telangana Nagarjuna Sagar Project
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp