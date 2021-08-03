Telangana to experience normal Southwest monsoon in August

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Southwest monsoon which has been very active in June and July is likely to be normal in August, which is usually a peak month for rains in the State. As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast, rainfall is most likely to be normal or above normal in southern Telangana, while it is very likely to be normal in many parts of north Telangana, and below normal conditions are likely to occur in some parts of the northeast districts of State.

The IMD officials said the latest global model forecasts indicate that the prevailing neutral ENSO conditions are likely to continue over the equatorial Pacific Ocean. However, sea surface temperatures over the central and east equatorial Pacific Ocean are showing cooling tendency and there is an increased possibility of re-emergence of the La Nina condition at the end of the monsoon season or thereafter, officials said.

Meanwhile, monsoon has become weak over the State as low-level westerlies are prevailing. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places in Telangana this week.

On the other hand, the Southwest monsoon has been benevolent to Telangana in the first half of the season with the entire State recording excess rainfall.

According to IMD, the State has received rainfall of 562.4 mm against normal rainfall of 377.6 mm between June 1 and August 1. Compared to June, July has received maximum rainfall. June recorded an actual rainfall of 195.7 mm, and July had 366.1 mm.

All 33 districts have witnessed surplus rainfall during this period and no part in the State reported deficient rainfall. Among all districts, Nirmal has recorded the highest rainfall of 961.7 mm against normal rainfall of 479.9 mm, while Nagarkurnool had the lowest rainfall of 270.1 mm in June and July. Both Hyderabad and Rangareddy have received rainfall of 442.9 mm and 365.5 mm, respectively.

During the 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 7.8 mm was recorded at Utnur in Adilabad, the maximum temperature of 34.9 degree Celsius was recorded at Ravinoothala in Khammam and the lowest minimum temperature of 20.4 degree Celsius was reported at Devarayamjal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

22 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar Project lifted

Nagarjuna Sagar Project received huge inflows at the rate of 3,13,962 cusecs as of 6 pm on Monday. The officials lifted 22 crest gates of the project and released 3,13,962 cusecs of water. Meanwhile, the outflows from Srisailam were at the rate of 4,36,152 cusecs. The outflows from Almatti and Narayanpur were reduced to two lakh cusecs and 1,56,640 cusecs respectively. Right from Almatti in Karnataka to Pulichintala in Andhra Pradesh, gates of all the irrigation projects have been lifted.