Telangana likely to miss Godavari River Management Board meet today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana officials are likely to skip the first coordination committee meeting of the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) scheduled for Tuesday to discuss and implement the provisions of the gazette notification issued by the Jal Shakti Ministry.

Telangana Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar on Monday wrote a letter to the GRMB chairman stating that a full board meeting of GRMB should be convened prior to the coordination committee meeting. In reply, the GRMB said that they would proceed with the coordination committee meeting first and then convene a full board meeting immediately. With the GRMB taking this stand, Telangana officials are likely to skip the meeting.

“The matter related to notification of jurisdiction of projects in Godavari basin by GRMB is an issue having serious consequences on the States and it is to be decided in full board meeting. Without having full board meeting, it is not possible to discuss any issues and decide directly operationalisation of various clauses of the gazette,” read Muralidhar’s letter.

When asked whether they would skip the meeting, a Telangana official’s cryptic reply was, “What will happen tomorrow will be known tomorrow.” However, in all probability, officials may skip the meeting.