STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS government lying about Central funds: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar 

"Despite all the financial aid, the Telangana government is saying that the Centre is not extending financial assistance," Telangana BJP supremo Bandi Sanjay Kumar said.

Published: 03rd August 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been helping Telangana to excel in agricultural, trade, production and services.

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been helping Telangana to excel in agricultural, trade, production and services. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday, August 2, 2021, said the State government was misleading citizens about the sanctioning of Central funds. “Despite the Central government sanctioning abundant funds under various schemes, the State is lying to the public,” he said. 

In the ongoing Parliament session, Sanjay Kumar had sought information about the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) loans approved and sanctioned under Shishu, Kishore and Tarun categories for Telangana. He later told the media that the Centre had provided Rs 38,114 crore to 47,26,819 beneficiaries in the State. Sanjay Kumar added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been helping the State to excel in agricultural, trade, production and services by giving loans to lakhs of people under the PMMY.

"Despite all the financial aid, the Telangana government is saying that the Centre is not extending financial assistance," Sanjay Kumar said. He added that MUDRA loans are an example of how the Centre was helping out the people of Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana PMMY Telangana Parliament MUDRA loans TRS government
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp