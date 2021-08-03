TRS government lying about Central funds: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday, August 2, 2021, said the State government was misleading citizens about the sanctioning of Central funds. “Despite the Central government sanctioning abundant funds under various schemes, the State is lying to the public,” he said.

In the ongoing Parliament session, Sanjay Kumar had sought information about the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) loans approved and sanctioned under Shishu, Kishore and Tarun categories for Telangana. He later told the media that the Centre had provided Rs 38,114 crore to 47,26,819 beneficiaries in the State. Sanjay Kumar added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been helping the State to excel in agricultural, trade, production and services by giving loans to lakhs of people under the PMMY.

"Despite all the financial aid, the Telangana government is saying that the Centre is not extending financial assistance," Sanjay Kumar said. He added that MUDRA loans are an example of how the Centre was helping out the people of Telangana.