By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 609 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, after conducting 1.08 lakh tests. The number of active cases in the State now stand at 8,777.

The day also saw 647 recoveries while four persons succumbed to the virus, taking the total number of deaths to 3,811. Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, majority were from the GHMC areas (81 cases), followed by Karimnagar (67). Khammam reported 51 cases while 48 cases were recorded in Nalgonda on Tuesday.