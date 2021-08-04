8 integrated district collectorate complexes to be inaugurated in Telangana

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a big push to infrastructure development in districts, eight integrated district collectorate complexes in the State would be inaugurated soon. These complexes are built with the objective to make government services more accessible to citizens.

The eight district complexes that are ready for inauguration are Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy, Vikarabad, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Nizamabad and Jangaon with majority of works nearing completion at these sites. New collectorate complexes have already been inaugurated in Warangal Urban, Siddipet, Kamareddy and Rajanna-Sircilla.

Now people need not run pillar to post to get their works done as these complexes house offices of Collectors and many other government departments, providing citizen services under one roof. The government has taken up construction of 25 integrated complexes, including quarters of Collectors and other officers, at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore. Each integrated district complex, being built over 1.5 lakh to 1.7 lakh sq.ft with an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore to Rs 60 crore, comprises waiting rooms for the public, auditoriums, conferences halls, parking spaces, toilets and other amenities.

Speaking to Express, Ganapathy Reddy, Engineer-in-Chief, Roads & Buildings Department, said that the construction of new district collectorates commenced in 2018. “It was the State government’s idea to launch the complexes to bring all the necessary departments under one roof,” he said.