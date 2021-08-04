Bumper yield sparks interest in rice mills in Telangana's Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: With over 300 mills spread across the district, erstwhile Karimnagar is known as the hub of rice mills. However, as farm yield has increased manifold due to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, there is a growing demand for rice mills. As a result, many entrepreneurs are showing interest in establishing rice mills and have applied for government permission to set up the same in Karimnagar. Speaking to Express, Zonal Manager of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TSIIC) Ajmeera Swamy said that several entrepreneurs have approached the corporation seeking permission to set up food processing units and rice mills.

“We have forwarded these applications through online mode and our head office will look into them before taking a final decision,” he said. It may be mentioned here that the State government provides 25 to 40 per cent subsidy to establishing rice mills. According to K Suresh Reddy, an officer from the Civil Supplies Department, there are around 86 parboiled rice mills and 86 raw rice mills in the district. After a bumper yield during rabi season, about 4.13 lakh MTs of procured paddy in the district was sent to these mills.