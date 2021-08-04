Enforcement body issues notices to 9 granite industries in Telangana's Karimnagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently served notices to as many as nine granite industries in Karimnagar, over allegations of money laundering.

Earlier in 2019, Karimnagar MP from BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar had lodged a complaint with the ED alleging that the granite from Karimnagar was being illegally exported to other countries and the owners of the industries were indulging in money laundering.

Earlier, in his complaint against the nine granite industries, Bandi Sanjay had alleged that they had been exporting granite stones to foreign countries through the sea route via Krishnapatnam and Kakinada ports, and proceeds from these exports were being diverted to investments abroad. Based on the complaint, the ED had initiated a probe and served notices to nine industries in Karimnagar.