STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Enforcement body issues notices to 9 granite industries in Telangana's Karimnagar

In 2019, Karimnagar's BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar had lodged a complaint with the ED alleging that the granite from Karimnagar was being illegally exported to other countries.

Published: 04th August 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

The ED had initiated a probe and served notices to nine industries in Karimnagar.

The ED had initiated a probe and served notices to nine industries in Karimnagar. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently served notices to as many as nine granite industries in Karimnagar, over allegations of money laundering.

Earlier in 2019, Karimnagar MP from BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar had lodged a complaint with the ED alleging that the granite from Karimnagar was being illegally exported to other countries and the owners of the industries were indulging in money laundering.

Earlier, in his complaint against the nine granite industries, Bandi Sanjay had alleged that they had been exporting granite stones to foreign countries through the sea route via Krishnapatnam and Kakinada ports, and proceeds from these exports were being diverted to investments abroad. Based on the complaint, the ED had initiated a probe and served notices to nine industries in Karimnagar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate ED Telangana Karimnagar granite industry Granite money laundering Telangana Bandi Sanjay Kumar BJP Karimnagar MP
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp