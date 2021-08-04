Rise in dengue, viral fever cases in Telangana's Nirmal district post floods

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Post the floods, seasonal diseases like viral fever and dengue have been increasing in Nirmal district. The district received high rainfall last month, especially from 21-23 July, inundating various towns and colonies.

This time, seasonal diseases have increased in urban and rural areas, leading to a high number of people being admitted to hospitals.

From January to June, only one or two dengue cases were detected every month. From July, the figures have increased to double digits.

Long queues of people waiting to give their blood samples can be observed outside government hospitals. However, DMHO C Dhanraj said that there was no sudden increase in seasonal diseases in the district and that they were organising medical camps and fever surveys regularly.