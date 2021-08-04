Telangana CM KCR launches Dalit Bandhu scheme in village in Nalgonda district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Chief Minister launched his new scheme - Dalit Bandhu - in Vasalamarri village in Nalgonda district on Wednesday.

During his visit to the village, the Chief Minister sanctioned the scheme for 76 SC families there. The required amount of Rs 7.6 crore will be given tomorrow itself, Rao said.

Each SC family will get Rs 10 lakh each under the Dalit Bandhu scheme to start their own self-employment.

According to Rao, there were around 15 lakh to 17 lakh SC families in the state and the scheme would benefit around 10 lakh to 12 lakh families. The state government will spend a whopping Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 1.2 lakh crore.