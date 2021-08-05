As per Telangana's demand, Godavari river Board calls for emergency meeting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An emergency meeting of the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) will be held on August 9 to discuss the provisions of the Jal Shakti Ministry’s gazette notification, such as bringing the projects under jurisdiction of the Board and putting in place the organisational structure of the Board.

GRMB member-secretary BP Pandey, in a letter to AP and Telangana, informed the States that the meeting was regarding the approval and putting in place of an appropriate organisational structure to perform the functions mandated by the Jal Shakti notification, and to identify the category of posts to be filled Central government officers.

Telangana officials had skipped the Coordination Committee convened by GRMB and KRMB on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the proposed visit of KRMB officials to Rayalaseema was postponed, as per the direction of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).