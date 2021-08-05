Preparations underway for launch of Dalit Bandhu scheme at Telangana's Huzurabad

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will most likely launch the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad at Shalapalli and Indiranagar villages. The villages had been the venue for the launch of the Rythu Bandhu scheme in 2018. The Dalit Bandhu scheme may be launched in the district on August 16. Preparations are underway for the event. Huzurabad segment in-charge and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar said one lakh people will be mobilized for the launch of the programme.

Meanwhile, Social Welfare Department Principal Secretary Rahul Bojja, along with Karimnagar District Collector RV Karnan, held a meeting with district authorities, tractor dealers, and Vijaya Dairy and Karimnagar Dairy representatives in Karimnagar on Wednesday. Bojja directed them to set up the best units for the SC community financial empowerment programme. ‘They (SCs) should get a good remuneration from the units every month,” he added. Banda Srinivas, SC Corporation Chairman, said that it was golden chance for the SC community to get financial empowerment.