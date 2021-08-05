Protect your lands, Telangana HC tells state government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, asked the State government to take foolproof measures to protect its lands from encroachers. The High Court directed the government to begin a survey immediately to identify its lands in all 33 districts and take steps for protecting them. The government should ask the Registration Department not to register the government lands in the name of encroachers.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijayasen Reddy asked the government to ensure that all Collectors file their reports in the court separately. The Bench asked the government to record the Geo-Survey details of lands and they should be sent to the registration authorities. The court asked the Advocate General to ensue that its directions reach the Collectors within one week and adjourned the case to October 27.