Telangana Chief Minister KCR launches Dalit Bandhu in his very own Vasalamarri village

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao sprang a surprise on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, by launching the new welfare scheme — Dalit Bandhu — at his adopted village of Vasalamarri in Turkapally mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district.

Rao declared in a meeting in the village that Dalit Bandhu had been launched. The Rs 7.6 crore required for 76 SC families in the village would be given on Thursday itself.

Rao had earlier planned to launch the Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad. Under Dalit Bandhu scheme each SC family will get Rs 10 lakh, without a bank linkage.